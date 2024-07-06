PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Capital Investment Counsel Inc

Capital Investment Counsel Inc reduced its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,429 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,725 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Spartan Planning & Wealth Management raised its position in shares of PayPal by 13,625.0% during the 4th quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management now owns 549 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PayPal Stock Up 0.2 %

PYPL stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $59.76. The company had a trading volume of 12,243,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,009,925. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.25 and a 1 year high of $76.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $62.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.33.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.14). PayPal had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 14.26%. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of PayPal from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of PayPal from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on shares of PayPal from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 4,422 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.65, for a total transaction of $272,616.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $861,620.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

