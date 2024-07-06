PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 16.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,527 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,985 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in PayPal by 4.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,069,337 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,173,254,000 after acquiring an additional 873,181 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in PayPal in the fourth quarter worth approximately $749,561,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in PayPal by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,976,859 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $428,449,000 after acquiring an additional 265,116 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in PayPal by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,668,505 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $225,283,000 after acquiring an additional 61,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,891,840 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $177,541,000 after buying an additional 306,613 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PYPL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research report on Friday, June 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of PayPal from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. New Street Research initiated coverage on shares of PayPal in a research report on Friday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.82.

PayPal Price Performance

Shares of PayPal stock traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $59.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,243,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,009,925. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.25 and a 52-week high of $76.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.34. The company has a market capitalization of $62.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.42.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.14). PayPal had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 14.26%. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other PayPal news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 4,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.65, for a total value of $272,616.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $861,620.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

