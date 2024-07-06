PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on PFSI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PennyMac Financial Services currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $97.75.

PennyMac Financial Services Stock Down 1.5 %

PFSI stock opened at $92.51 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $91.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.09. PennyMac Financial Services has a 52 week low of $62.15 and a 52 week high of $95.18. The company has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.14. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 10.94%. The business had revenue of $305.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.87 million. On average, analysts forecast that PennyMac Financial Services will post 10.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PennyMac Financial Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 14th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 13th. PennyMac Financial Services’s payout ratio is 27.78%.

Insider Activity at PennyMac Financial Services

In other news, CEO David Spector sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.16, for a total value of $931,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 240,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,414,668.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Doug Jones sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.49, for a total transaction of $2,744,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 480,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,915,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Spector sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.16, for a total transaction of $931,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 240,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,414,668.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 87,865 shares of company stock worth $8,031,769. 16.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PennyMac Financial Services

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PFSI. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $967,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 82,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,249,000 after acquiring an additional 23,696 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 165.0% during the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 24,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,187,000 after acquiring an additional 15,412 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at $1,019,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 60,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,333,000 after purchasing an additional 17,245 shares during the period. 57.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile



PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

