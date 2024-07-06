Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) EVP Sells $107,520.00 in Stock

Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) EVP Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.20, for a total transaction of $107,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,162,009.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

On Monday, June 3rd, Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of Penumbra stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.90, for a total transaction of $113,340.00.

On Monday, May 13th, Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of Penumbra stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.41, for a total value of $124,446.00.

Penumbra stock opened at $181.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $192.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $224.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 6.12. Penumbra, Inc. has a 52-week low of $170.59 and a 52-week high of $339.26. The firm has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.45, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.55.

Penumbra ( NYSE:PEN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $278.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.94 million. Penumbra had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 8.52%. Penumbra’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Penumbra, Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

PEN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Penumbra from $284.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Penumbra from $290.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Penumbra from $290.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.10.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in Penumbra during the second quarter worth approximately $1,597,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Penumbra by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 4,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after buying an additional 1,529 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Penumbra by 276.9% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 4,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after buying an additional 3,652 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Penumbra by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Penumbra during the 1st quarter valued at $8,471,000. 88.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers peripheral products, including the Indigo System for power aspiration of thrombus in the body; Lightning Flash, a mechanical thrombectomy system; Lightning Bolt 7, an arterial thrombectomy system; and CAT RX.

