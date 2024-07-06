PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Centric Wealth Management

Centric Wealth Management lowered its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111 shares during the period. Centric Wealth Management’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter worth $2,111,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 10.2% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 464,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,643,000 after purchasing an additional 42,840 shares during the period. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.5% during the third quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 5.4% during the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,046,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,385,000 after purchasing an additional 53,249 shares during the period. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 251.1% during the third quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,561 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded up $1.79 on Friday, reaching $164.39. The company had a trading volume of 4,208,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,996,291. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $155.83 and a twelve month high of $192.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $172.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.37% and a net margin of 10.00%. The company had revenue of $18.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were given a dividend of $1.355 per share. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 81.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PEP shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Monday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $174.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Barclays lowered their price target on PepsiCo from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Argus downgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 5,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 53,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,603,634. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Further Reading

