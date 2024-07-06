Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR) Lifted to “Outperform” at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $21.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Permian Resources from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Permian Resources in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a strong-buy rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Permian Resources from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Permian Resources in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, UBS Group raised Permian Resources from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.36.

Shares of PR stock opened at $16.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.35 billion, a PE ratio of 14.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 4.37. Permian Resources has a 1-year low of $10.31 and a 1-year high of $18.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.11 and a 200 day moving average of $15.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. Permian Resources had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 13.90%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Permian Resources will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. This is an increase from Permian Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Permian Resources’s payout ratio is 21.82%.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Tepper sold 65,000 shares of Permian Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.42, for a total transaction of $1,067,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 158,665 shares in the company, valued at $2,605,279.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 12.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EnCap Energy Capital Fund XI L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Permian Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $353,683,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Permian Resources by 69.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,315,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,088,000 after purchasing an additional 19,847,358 shares during the last quarter. OnyxPoint Global Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Permian Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $114,159,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Permian Resources by 96.6% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,158,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,961,000 after purchasing an additional 6,464,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Permian Resources by 480.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,054,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,924,000 after purchasing an additional 5,012,287 shares during the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks in West Texas, Eddy County, Lea County, and New Mexico.

