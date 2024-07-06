Peterson Wealth Services Boosts Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Peterson Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,626 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the quarter. Peterson Wealth Services’ holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Medtronic by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 8,651 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 3.8% during the first quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,625 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 12.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 290,357 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $23,668,000 after buying an additional 31,098 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1,124.5% during the first quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 48,013 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,184,000 after buying an additional 44,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 13.0% during the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 6,251 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 854 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total value of $71,001.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,321,684.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 854 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total value of $71,001.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,321,684.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 19,113 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total transaction of $1,601,096.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 143,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,008,261.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Medtronic Trading Up 0.6 %

MDT stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $77.61. 4,370,078 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,754,486. The company has a market capitalization of $99.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.22, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $68.84 and a fifty-two week high of $91.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $81.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.33.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.44 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is 101.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MDT shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, May 24th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.70.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

