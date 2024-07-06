Peterson Wealth Services Boosts Stake in Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK)

Peterson Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Free Report) by 203.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,599 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 3,083 shares during the quarter. Peterson Wealth Services’ holdings in Westlake were worth $703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Westlake in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Westlake by 51.3% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 236 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Westlake in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Westlake in the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Westlake in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WLK shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Westlake from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Westlake from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $158.00 price objective on shares of Westlake in a report on Friday, June 14th. Vertical Research cut Westlake from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Westlake from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Westlake currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.00.

Westlake Stock Down 1.5 %

WLK stock traded down $2.11 on Friday, reaching $142.00. 356,653 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 562,408. Westlake Co. has a one year low of $112.77 and a one year high of $162.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The company has a market cap of $18.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.76.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.25. Westlake had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 2.13%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Westlake Co. will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Westlake Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. Westlake’s payout ratio is 100.50%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Mark Steven Bender sold 4,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total value of $753,340.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,141,779.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Westlake

Westlake Corporation engages in the manufacture and marketing of performance and essential materials, and housing and infrastructure products in the United States, Canada, Germany, China, Mexico, Brazil, France, Italy, Taiwan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Performance and Essential Materials and Housing and Infrastructure Products.

