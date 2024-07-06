Peterson Wealth Services Purchases Shares of 7,613 The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Peterson Wealth Services bought a new stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,613 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $666,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TTD. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 91.7% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,586,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,049,619,000 after acquiring an additional 6,978,352 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Trade Desk during the 4th quarter worth $255,316,000. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Trade Desk by 1,162.0% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,149,654 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,689,000 after buying an additional 1,979,319 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Trade Desk by 6,600.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,091,561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,549,000 after buying an additional 1,075,269 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Trade Desk by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,740,769 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,003,666,000 after buying an additional 818,568 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ TTD traded up $0.43 on Friday, hitting $99.90. The stock had a trading volume of 2,439,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,994,377. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a one year low of $60.23 and a one year high of $100.29. The stock has a market cap of $48.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 249.76, a P/E/G ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $93.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.19.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.06. The business had revenue of $491.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.03 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 9.41%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TTD. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trade Desk has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.69.

Insider Activity at Trade Desk

In related news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.92, for a total value of $236,476.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,334,763.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Jay R. Grant sold 141,434 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.42, for a total transaction of $13,778,500.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 188,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,337,951.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.92, for a total transaction of $236,476.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,334,763.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 340,154 shares of company stock worth $31,128,226. 10.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Trade Desk Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

