Peterson Wealth Services Takes $214,000 Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Peterson Wealth Services acquired a new position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,543 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 130.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,278,685 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,151,392,000 after purchasing an additional 5,256,092 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom during the fourth quarter worth $540,178,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in DexCom by 164.8% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,900,308 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $732,169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,672,471 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in DexCom by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,296,032 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,898,085,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in DexCom in the 4th quarter worth about $231,773,000. 97.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other DexCom news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.05, for a total value of $49,126.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,729,648.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.05, for a total transaction of $49,126.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,877 shares in the company, valued at $8,729,648.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 49,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.30, for a total transaction of $6,864,243.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 283,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,262,401.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,735 shares of company stock worth $7,619,347 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Price Performance

NASDAQ:DXCM traded up $2.78 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $113.69. The company had a trading volume of 1,347,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,666,155. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.21 billion, a PE ratio of 73.35, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $121.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.31. DexCom, Inc. has a one year low of $74.75 and a one year high of $142.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical device company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $921.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $911.20 million. DexCom had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 31.01%. Analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DXCM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on DexCom in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of DexCom from $153.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DexCom currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.33.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

