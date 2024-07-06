Peterson Wealth Services Takes Position in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Peterson Wealth Services acquired a new stake in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 5,761 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $828,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CROX. WIT Partners Advisory Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in Crocs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $266,431,000. Coatue Management LLC grew its stake in Crocs by 836.7% during the 4th quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 1,029,765 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $96,190,000 after buying an additional 919,835 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Crocs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,211,000. Patient Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Crocs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,420,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Crocs by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 770,281 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $71,952,000 after buying an additional 245,240 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Crocs alerts:

Crocs Price Performance

CROX stock traded down $4.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $143.54. 1,106,986 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,103,517. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $146.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.20. The stock has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 2.00. Crocs, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.00 and a fifty-two week high of $165.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Crocs ( NASDAQ:CROX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The textile maker reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $938.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $884.29 million. Crocs had a return on equity of 56.33% and a net margin of 19.80%. Crocs’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.61 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Crocs, Inc. will post 12.7 earnings per share for the current year.

CROX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Williams Trading restated a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target (down previously from $135.00) on shares of Crocs in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Crocs from $156.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on Crocs from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Crocs from $130.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Crocs from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crocs presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.83.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Crocs

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Crocs news, CEO Andrew Rees sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.15, for a total transaction of $1,601,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 79,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,771,642.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Crocs news, CEO Andrew Rees sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.15, for a total transaction of $1,601,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 79,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,771,642.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas J. Smach sold 10,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.32, for a total value of $1,427,615.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 115,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,184,368.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,178 shares of company stock valued at $4,597,445. 2.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Crocs Profile

(Free Report)

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CROX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.