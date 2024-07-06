Pirate Chain Price Tops $0.17 on Top Exchanges (ARRR)

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 6th. Pirate Chain has a total market capitalization of $33.86 million and approximately $40,799.07 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pirate Chain coin can now be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000297 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Pirate Chain has traded down 7.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.65 or 0.00040691 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.90 or 0.00034232 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.66 or 0.00016624 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000474 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Pirate Chain Profile

ARRR is a dPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 29th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 196,213,798 coins. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is https://reddit.com/r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pirate Chain’s official website is piratechain.com. The official message board for Pirate Chain is medium.com/piratechain. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @piratechain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Pirate Chain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2018 with the primary goal of being the most private and secure digital currency, Pirate Chain strives to protect the financial privacy of every user in the world. Pirate Chain achieves this by employing the strongest and most acclaimed privacy protocol in the industry, and couples this with an unassailable strategy implementation. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirate Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pirate Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

