Polaris Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:RAMPF) Trading Down 0.3%

Polaris Renewable Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:RAMPF – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $9.42 and last traded at $9.42. 600 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 1,616 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.45.

Polaris Renewable Energy Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.39 and its 200-day moving average is $9.20.

Polaris Renewable Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th.

Polaris Renewable Energy Company Profile

Polaris Renewable Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of renewable energy projects in Latin America. It operates 82 megawatts (MW) net geothermal facility in Nicaragua; and 3 run-of-river hydroelectric facilities in Peru, with combined capacity of approximately 33 MW; a 25 MW solar plant facility in the Dominican Republic; a 6 MW run-of-river hydroelectric facility in Ecuador; and a 10 MW solar plant in Panama.

