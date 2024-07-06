Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) Shares Sold by SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Free Report) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 629 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Post were worth $848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Post in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Post by 487.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Post by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Post by 45.9% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Post in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Post news, Director Gregory L. Curl sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.06, for a total value of $424,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,246,456.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Post news, Director Gregory L. Curl sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.06, for a total value of $424,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,246,456.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert E. Grote sold 16,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.58, for a total transaction of $1,761,650.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,152. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,345 shares of company stock valued at $2,344,320. Company insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

POST has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Post from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Post from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Post from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.67.

Post Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:POST traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $104.76. 532,914 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 559,510. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.31. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.85 and a 1 year high of $108.17.

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Post had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

Post Profile

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, and Refrigerated Retail. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereals under Honey Bunches of Oats, Pebbles, and Malt-O-Meal brand names; hot cereal; peanut butter under the Peter Pan brand; and branded and private label dog and cat food products under Rachael Ray Nutrish, Nature's Recipe, 9Lives, Kibbles 'n Bits and Gravy Train brand names.

Featured Stories

