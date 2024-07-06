Precision Wealth Strategies LLC Acquires New Shares in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Precision Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,068 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $418,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CSL. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Carlisle Companies by 25.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,049 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,013,000 after buying an additional 5,483 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its position in Carlisle Companies by 5.0% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 2,878 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 67.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 4,974.6% in the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 85,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $22,037,000 after purchasing an additional 83,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,127,000. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Carlisle Companies Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of CSL traded down $1.90 on Friday, reaching $406.95. The stock had a trading volume of 217,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,843. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $412.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $368.90. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 12-month low of $235.79 and a 12-month high of $430.21.

Carlisle Companies Dividend Announcement

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.98. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $993.06 million. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 17.13%. Sell-side analysts predict that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 19.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is 19.71%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Carlisle Companies news, CEO D Christian Koch sold 54,927 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.06, for a total value of $23,072,635.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,399,039.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Carlisle Companies news, CEO D Christian Koch sold 54,927 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.06, for a total value of $23,072,635.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,399,039.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP David W. Smith sold 2,037 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.58, for a total value of $826,166.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,149,413.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 58,059 shares of company stock valued at $24,334,065. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CSL has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Carlisle Companies in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $455.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $412.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Carlisle Companies from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Carlisle Companies from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carlisle Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $416.00.

Carlisle Companies Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

