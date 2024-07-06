Precision Wealth Strategies LLC Decreases Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Precision Wealth Strategies LLC decreased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 694 shares during the quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 35,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,440,000. Spinnaker Trust acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Morningstar Investment Management LLC increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 760.8% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 83,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,628,000 after acquiring an additional 74,094 shares during the period. Finally, Tealwood Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,707,000 after purchasing an additional 15,665 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

U.S. Bancorp Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:USB traded down $0.47 on Friday, reaching $39.04. The company had a trading volume of 5,656,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,616,431. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $30.47 and a twelve month high of $45.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.01. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 12.13%. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 64.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

USB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 price target (down from $52.00) on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.84.

Read Our Latest Report on USB

About U.S. Bancorp

(Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.