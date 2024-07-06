Precision Wealth Strategies LLC Grows Holdings in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Precision Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Free Report) by 35.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,123 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MORN. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Morningstar in the third quarter valued at about $830,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Morningstar in the third quarter valued at about $242,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Morningstar by 0.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 11,292 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Morningstar by 32.0% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 253,971 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,490,000 after acquiring an additional 61,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Morningstar by 1.3% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 127,813 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares during the period. 57.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MORN traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $300.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,238. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $293.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $291.75. Morningstar, Inc. has a one year low of $188.97 and a one year high of $316.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.80 and a beta of 1.17.

Morningstar ( NASDAQ:MORN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 21.79%. The company had revenue of $542.80 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 12th will be given a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 12th. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.73%.

In related news, Director William M. Lyons sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.07, for a total transaction of $216,802.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,795,671.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director William M. Lyons sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.07, for a total transaction of $216,802.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,795,671.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Caroline J. Tsay sold 290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.98, for a total transaction of $86,124.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,165,646.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,952 shares of company stock valued at $23,001,340 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Asia. Australia, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Morningstar Data and Analytics; PitchBook; Morningstar Wealth; Morningstar Credit; and Morningstar Retirement.

