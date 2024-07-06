Precision Wealth Strategies LLC Has $390,000 Stock Position in Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL)

Precision Wealth Strategies LLC lessened its position in shares of Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL – Free Report) by 15.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 515 shares during the quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Powell Industries were worth $390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Powell Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,628,000. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. bought a new position in shares of Powell Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $230,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Powell Industries by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Powell Industries by 148.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 6,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Powell Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $493,000. Institutional investors own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Powell Industries alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Powell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John Birchall sold 1,100 shares of Powell Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.65, for a total transaction of $220,715.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,618,442.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director John Birchall sold 1,100 shares of Powell Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.65, for a total transaction of $220,715.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,618,442.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael William Metcalf sold 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.52, for a total value of $913,616.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,891,248. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,900 shares of company stock valued at $6,080,681 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Powell Industries Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ POWL traded down $5.69 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $144.96. The stock had a trading volume of 292,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,078. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.88. Powell Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.78 and a fifty-two week high of $209.14.

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.86. The company had revenue of $255.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.45 million. Powell Industries had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 12.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Powell Industries, Inc. will post 9.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Powell Industries Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a $0.265 dividend. This is a boost from Powell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. Powell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.59%.

About Powell Industries

(Free Report)

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems. The company's principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, switches, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Powell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Powell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.