Precision Wealth Strategies LLC Makes New $1.09 Million Investment in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Precision Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,094,000. Invesco QQQ comprises about 1.0% of Precision Wealth Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Bank Hapoalim BM boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 77,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,669,000 after buying an additional 4,549 shares during the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. now owns 42,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,851,000 after buying an additional 2,325 shares during the period. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 302.0% during the 3rd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 21,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,099,000 after buying an additional 16,079 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of QQQ stock traded up $5.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $496.16. 28,495,936 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,387,020. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $342.35 and a 52-week high of $496.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $461.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $439.25.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be paid a $0.7615 dividend. This represents a $3.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 24th. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.