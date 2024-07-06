Precision Wealth Strategies LLC Makes New Investment in Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA)

Precision Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 6,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Endava by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Endava by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl raised its position in shares of Endava by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 16,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Endava by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the period. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Endava by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 6,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the period. 62.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Endava alerts:

Endava Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DAVA traded down $0.54 on Friday, reaching $29.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 296,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 459,761. Endava plc has a 52-week low of $24.51 and a 52-week high of $81.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.47. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.73 and a beta of 1.22.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Endava ( NYSE:DAVA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.10). Endava had a return on equity of 7.13% and a net margin of 5.69%. The firm had revenue of $221.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.59 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Endava plc will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DAVA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Endava in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Endava from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Endava in a research note on Friday, May 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.10 target price for the company. HSBC raised shares of Endava from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Endava from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.41.

Check Out Our Latest Report on DAVA

Endava Profile

(Free Report)

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers ideation and production services in the payments and financial services, telecommunications, media, and technology verticals; and business analysis, data analytics, program management, digital product strategy, private equity value enhancement, IT strategy, architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Endava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endava and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.