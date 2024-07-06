Precision Wealth Strategies LLC Raises Stock Position in nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO)

Precision Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Free Report) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,894 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in nCino were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in nCino during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,336,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in nCino by 96.1% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,072,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,076,000 after buying an additional 525,605 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC increased its holdings in nCino by 2,388.5% during the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 454,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,995,000 after buying an additional 436,394 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its holdings in nCino by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,253,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,777,000 after buying an additional 358,766 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in nCino by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,034,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,807,000 after buying an additional 177,799 shares during the period. 94.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get nCino alerts:

Insider Activity at nCino

In related news, Director William J. Ruh sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.51, for a total transaction of $172,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 251,201 shares in the company, valued at $8,668,946.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other nCino news, Director William J. Ruh sold 5,000 shares of nCino stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.51, for a total value of $172,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 251,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,668,946.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeff Horing sold 133,487 shares of nCino stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total transaction of $4,206,175.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,879,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $783,968,169.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,419,488 shares of company stock worth $76,254,732 over the last three months. Company insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

nCino Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NCNO traded up $0.24 on Friday, hitting $31.50. 514,637 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,019,052. nCino, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.13 and a 1-year high of $37.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -101.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 0.59.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $128.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.59 million. nCino had a negative net margin of 6.94% and a positive return on equity of 1.13%. Sell-side analysts predict that nCino, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NCNO has been the topic of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of nCino in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of nCino in a report on Monday, July 1st. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of nCino in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of nCino in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of nCino in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.64.

View Our Latest Report on NCNO

nCino Company Profile

(Free Report)

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System connects financial institution employees, clients and third parties on a single cloud-based platform which include client onboarding, deposit account opening, loan origination, end-to-end mortgage suite, and powerful ecosystem.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NCNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for nCino Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nCino and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.