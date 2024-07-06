Precision Wealth Strategies LLC Sells 1,381 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Precision Wealth Strategies LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,381 shares during the period. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 1.8% of Precision Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SHV. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC increased its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC now owns 4,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 12,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Northland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Northland Capital Management LLC now owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 3,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sinecera Capital LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Sinecera Capital LLC now owns 4,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SHV stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $110.14. 2,065,614 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,397,837. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $109.85 and a 52 week high of $110.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $110.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.28.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.4662 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $5.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.08%.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

