Private Advisor Group LLC Has $7.38 Million Stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 16.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,815 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $7,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 175.6% during the third quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 460.9% during the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AJG stock traded up $2.04 on Friday, hitting $264.67. 697,783 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 860,357. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12 month low of $212.39 and a 12 month high of $266.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $253.03 and a 200 day moving average of $243.31. The stock has a market cap of $57.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.72.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.08. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 18.94%. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 10.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is 48.58%.

In other news, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 8,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.00, for a total transaction of $2,240,269.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 44,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,485,587. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 8,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.00, for a total transaction of $2,240,269.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 44,691 shares in the company, valued at $11,485,587. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.24, for a total value of $205,792.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 44,691 shares in the company, valued at $11,496,312.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 53,165 shares of company stock worth $13,629,049. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AJG shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $249.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $233.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $282.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $253.00 to $252.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $263.00.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to entities and individuals worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

