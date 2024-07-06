Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR) Insider Sells $132,260.00 in Stock

Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) insider Benjamin C. Singer sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.13, for a total value of $132,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 108,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,188,661.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Procore Technologies Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of PCOR stock opened at $68.87 on Friday. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.11 and a 1 year high of $83.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.16 and its 200-day moving average is $71.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.
Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $269.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.13 million. Procore Technologies had a negative return on equity of 8.25% and a negative net margin of 13.64%. Analysts forecast that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,299,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,111,000 after acquiring an additional 94,190 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Procore Technologies by 2.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,744,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,926,000 after buying an additional 114,649 shares during the period. Cadian Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Procore Technologies by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 3,718,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,384,000 after buying an additional 692,218 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Procore Technologies by 4,290.2% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,334,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,353,000 after buying an additional 1,303,804 shares during the period. Finally, Meritage Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies in the first quarter worth $106,738,000. 81.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Procore Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects.
