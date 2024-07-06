Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Acquired by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 38.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,281 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Prologis were worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Prologis in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Prologis by 254.5% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC increased its holdings in Prologis by 188.1% in the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PLD shares. StockNews.com lowered Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Prologis from $163.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Prologis from $149.00 to $130.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Prologis from $137.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Prologis from $136.00 to $123.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Prologis has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.76.

PLD traded up $1.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $114.46. The stock had a trading volume of 2,252,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,611,867. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Prologis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.64 and a 1-year high of $137.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $109.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.21.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th were given a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.28%.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

