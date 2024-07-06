Prosperity Consulting Group LLC Has $537,000 Stock Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Prosperity Consulting Group LLC raised its stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 18.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,838 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares during the quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 2.0% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 7,478 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its stake in Boston Scientific by 24.0% during the first quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 826 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners raised its stake in Boston Scientific by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 7,398 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp raised its stake in Boston Scientific by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 5,938 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network raised its stake in Boston Scientific by 4.3% during the first quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 4,028 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

BSX traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $76.40. The company had a trading volume of 4,641,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,744,569. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market cap of $112.09 billion, a PE ratio of 64.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.78. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12-month low of $48.35 and a 12-month high of $77.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $75.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.22.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.05. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on BSX. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.41.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total value of $526,029.39. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,437,157.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 14,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.34, for a total transaction of $1,055,588.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,521,641.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total transaction of $526,029.39. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,437,157.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,259 shares of company stock valued at $5,344,014 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

Featured Articles

