Prosperity Consulting Group LLC Has $798,000 Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Prosperity Consulting Group LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 38.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,782 shares during the period. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 279.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 9,408 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 25,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $997,000 after buying an additional 1,638 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 79,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,116,000 after buying an additional 2,629 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 273.2% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,509,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,192,000 after buying an additional 1,105,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RPTC Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. RPTC Inc. now owns 325,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,751,000 after buying an additional 1,842 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VWO traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,304,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,564,880. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $37.46 and a 52 week high of $44.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.96. The stock has a market cap of $80.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

