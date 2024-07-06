Prosperity Consulting Group LLC Has $876,000 Stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Prosperity Consulting Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 66 shares during the quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 12.3% in the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 1,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 3.8% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 62,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,520,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP grew its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 33.0% in the third quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 3,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 14.0% in the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 39,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,060,000 after purchasing an additional 4,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 894,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $294,979,000 after purchasing an additional 20,970 shares during the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ameriprise Financial Price Performance

AMP traded down $1.85 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $432.15. 232,160 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 402,892. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $306.63 and a one year high of $446.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $430.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $412.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.37.

Ameriprise Financial Increases Dividend

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $8.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.10 by $0.29. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 19.42% and a return on equity of 75.97%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.25 earnings per share. Ameriprise Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. This is a boost from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 20.15%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.07, for a total value of $657,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,818,770. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $500.00 to $504.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Argus lifted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $456.22.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

