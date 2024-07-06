Prosperity Consulting Group LLC Invests $445,000 in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

Prosperity Consulting Group LLC acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 13,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JHG. Silchester International Investors LLP increased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Silchester International Investors LLP now owns 14,888,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,893,000 after purchasing an additional 914,200 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Janus Henderson Group during the fourth quarter worth $20,791,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,444,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,442,000 after purchasing an additional 419,392 shares in the last quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,190,000. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Group in the first quarter valued at $6,793,000. 87.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Janus Henderson Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on JHG shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Janus Henderson Group from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Janus Henderson Group from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. TD Cowen upgraded Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Janus Henderson Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.37.

Janus Henderson Group Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of JHG traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.10. The company had a trading volume of 933,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 873,255. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 52-week low of $22.17 and a 52-week high of $34.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.69. The firm has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.51.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $551.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.20 million. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 19.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

Janus Henderson Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. Janus Henderson Group’s payout ratio is currently 58.87%.

About Janus Henderson Group

(Free Report)

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.