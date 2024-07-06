Prosperity Consulting Group LLC Purchases Shares of 35,209 Escalade, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ESCA)

Prosperity Consulting Group LLC acquired a new position in Escalade, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ESCA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 35,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $484,000. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Escalade as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ESCA. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Escalade by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Escalade by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 2,033 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in Escalade by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 16,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 2,056 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Escalade during the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Escalade by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 31,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 7,396 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Escalade alerts:

Escalade Stock Down 4.4 %

Shares of Escalade stock traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.90. 54,105 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,906. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Escalade, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $12.23 and a twelve month high of $22.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.14. The company has a market cap of $178.79 million, a PE ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 1.24.

Escalade Dividend Announcement

Escalade ( NASDAQ:ESCA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. Escalade had a return on equity of 7.74% and a net margin of 4.76%. The firm had revenue of $57.30 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Escalade, Incorporated will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. Escalade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Escalade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Escalade

Escalade Company Profile

(Free Report)

Escalade, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, imports, and sells sporting goods in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company provides various sporting goods brands in basketball goals, archery, indoor and outdoor game recreation, and fitness products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Escalade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Escalade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.