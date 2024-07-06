Prosperity Consulting Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Prosperity Consulting Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 8.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,155 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,262,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,652,718,000 after purchasing an additional 378,904 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 20,399,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,585,660,000 after buying an additional 695,205 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,093,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,849,000 after buying an additional 212,522 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,954,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,894,000 after acquiring an additional 246,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,802,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722,388 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWR traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $80.68. The stock had a trading volume of 802,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,272,378. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $64.66 and a 52-week high of $84.33. The firm has a market cap of $33.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $81.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.17.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

