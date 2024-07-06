Prosperity Consulting Group LLC Sells 135 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Prosperity Consulting Group LLC lessened its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,560 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LOW traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $213.89. 1,907,546 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,711,432. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $223.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $228.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.18, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.08. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $181.85 and a one year high of $262.49.

Lowe’s Companies Cuts Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $21.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.14 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 48.52% and a net margin of 8.46%. The company’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.67 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 24th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LOW shares. StockNews.com downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Zelman & Associates reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Mizuho began coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. Gordon Haskett reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $245.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.41.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

