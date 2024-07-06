Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) PT Raised to $128.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $118.00 to $128.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Prudential Financial from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $125.00 to $121.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Prudential Financial from $143.00 to $141.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Prudential Financial currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $115.92.

NYSE PRU opened at $116.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.95 billion, a PE ratio of 19.87, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $116.90 and its 200 day moving average is $111.25. Prudential Financial has a 1 year low of $87.59 and a 1 year high of $121.39.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by ($0.04). Prudential Financial had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 15.50%. The company had revenue of $15.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Prudential Financial will post 13.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 88.44%.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Insurance Co Of Ame Prudential acquired 652,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.57 per share, with a total value of $18,000,011.88. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,883,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,065,062.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Prudential Financial news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 5,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.58, for a total transaction of $604,933.62. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,426,472.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Insurance Co Of Ame Prudential acquired 652,884 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.57 per share, for a total transaction of $18,000,011.88. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,883,390 shares in the company, valued at $107,065,062.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Prudential Financial

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 77.2% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 78.8% in the first quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. 56.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

