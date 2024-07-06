Q2 2024 Earnings Estimate for TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON) Issued By HC Wainwright

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright cut their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 1st. HC Wainwright analyst E. White now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($1.05) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.99). HC Wainwright currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for TRACON Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($2.82) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for TRACON Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.82) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.19) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.07) EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of TCON opened at $0.95 on Thursday. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.66 and a 1 year high of $14.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 million, a PE ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.33.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.20) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $0.10 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($7.20) earnings per share.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.045 dividend. This represents a yield of 40.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th.

About TRACON Pharmaceuticals

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel targeted therapeutics for cancer in the United States. Its clinical stage products include envafolimab (KN035), a PD-L1 single-domain antibody for the treatment of refractory soft tissue sarcoma; and YH001, an investigational humanized cytotoxic T-lymphocyte-associated protein 4 IgG1 monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of various cancer indications.

