QinetiQ Group plc (LON:QQ) Insider Sells £686,580.70 in Stock

QinetiQ Group plc (LON:QQ – Get Free Report) insider Steve Wadey sold 155,335 shares of QinetiQ Group stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 442 ($5.59), for a total transaction of £686,580.70 ($868,429.93).

Steve Wadey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 25th, Steve Wadey sold 109,722 shares of QinetiQ Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 444 ($5.62), for a total transaction of £487,165.68 ($616,197.42).

On Monday, June 10th, Steve Wadey acquired 32 shares of QinetiQ Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 457 ($5.78) per share, for a total transaction of £146.24 ($184.97).

On Thursday, May 9th, Steve Wadey bought 42 shares of QinetiQ Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 365 ($4.62) per share, for a total transaction of £153.30 ($193.90).

On Tuesday, April 9th, Steve Wadey purchased 42 shares of QinetiQ Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 355 ($4.49) per share, with a total value of £149.10 ($188.59).

QQ opened at GBX 452.20 ($5.72) on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 412.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 370.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.47. The stock has a market cap of £2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 1,895.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.39. QinetiQ Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 292.20 ($3.70) and a 1 year high of GBX 428.40 ($5.42).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 25th will be issued a GBX 5.65 ($0.07) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 25th. This is a positive change from QinetiQ Group’s previous dividend of $2.60. QinetiQ Group’s payout ratio is 3,333.33%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 530 ($6.70) target price on shares of QinetiQ Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of QinetiQ Group in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, QinetiQ Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 457.50 ($5.79).

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company primarily in the defense, security, and infrastructure markets in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Products segments. It offers advanced materials and manufacturing products; artificial intelligence, analytics, and advanced computing technologies; cyber and electromagnetic technologies; human protection and performance systems; novel systems, and weapons and effects; platform and system design and assessment products; power sources, and energy storage and distribution products; robotics and autonomy services; secure communications and navigation systems; and sensing, processing, and data fusion systems.

