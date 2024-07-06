Qtum (QTUM) Price Down 9.9% Over Last Week

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 6th. Qtum has a total market capitalization of $238.27 million and $28.60 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Qtum coin can currently be bought for $2.26 or 0.00003889 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Qtum has traded down 9.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Qtum alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,066.36 or 0.05266410 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000638 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.39 or 0.00047047 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00008297 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.21 or 0.00014105 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.50 or 0.00012874 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00010468 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0876 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002128 BTC.

Qtum Profile

Qtum (QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 105,221,976 coins. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Qtum is qtum.org. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Qtum

According to CryptoCompare, “QTUM is a blockchain platform that combines Bitcoin and Ethereum elements to provide a secure and decentralized environment for building and running smart contracts and dapps. Its hybrid consensus mechanism combines proof-of-work (PoW) and proof-of-stake (PoS) to achieve security and scalability. The platform uses familiar programming languages such as Solidity and C++ to make it easier for developers to build and deploy smart contracts and dapps. QTUM was created by a team led by Patrick Dai and is primarily used for building and running smart contracts and dapps, with the QTUM token used for payments, incentivizing network participants, and governance decisions.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Qtum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qtum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.