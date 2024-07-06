Radius Recycling (NASDAQ:RDUS) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Radius Recycling (NASDAQ:RDUS – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Separately, Seaport Res Ptn raised Radius Recycling from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th.

Get Radius Recycling alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on RDUS

Radius Recycling Trading Down 4.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ RDUS opened at $15.15 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Radius Recycling has a 1-year low of $12.69 and a 1-year high of $36.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $423.90 million, a P/E ratio of -6.64 and a beta of 1.56.

Radius Recycling (NASDAQ:RDUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.07. Radius Recycling had a negative return on equity of 5.89% and a negative net margin of 10.28%. The company had revenue of $673.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $693.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Radius Recycling will post -3.32 EPS for the current year.

Radius Recycling Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.95%. Radius Recycling’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -32.89%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of Radius Recycling during the second quarter valued at approximately $345,000. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Radius Recycling during the first quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of Radius Recycling in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,437,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Radius Recycling in the first quarter valued at approximately $555,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Radius Recycling in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,667,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.11% of the company’s stock.

Radius Recycling Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Radius Recycling, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous metal, and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company acquires, processes, and recycles salvaged vehicles, rail cars, home appliances, industrial machinery, manufacturing scrap, and construction and demolition scrap. It offers recycled ferrous metal, a feedstock used in the production of finished steel products; and nonferrous products, including mixed metal joint products recovered from the shredding process, such as zorba, zurik, aluminum, copper, stainless steel, nickel, brass, titanium, lead, and high temperature alloys.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Radius Recycling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radius Recycling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.