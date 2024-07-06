Rapport Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPP) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Rapport Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPP – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Rapport Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of Rapport Therapeutics stock opened at $23.93 on Tuesday. Rapport Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $18.00 and a fifty-two week high of $27.11.

In other news, Director James Healy acquired 44,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.52 per share, for a total transaction of $1,079,664.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,001,666.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Rapport Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focused on discovery and development of transformational small molecule medicines for patients suffering from central nervous system disorders. Rapport Therapeutics Inc is based in BOSTON.

