Red Hill Minerals Limited (RHI) to Issue Interim Dividend of $1.50 on July 18th

Red Hill Minerals Limited (ASX:RHI – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, July 4th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 18th will be given a dividend of 1.50 per share on Thursday, July 18th. This represents a yield of 19.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. This is a boost from Red Hill Minerals’s previous interim dividend of $0.10.

Red Hill Minerals Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 46.97, a quick ratio of 5.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Joshua Pitt acquired 357,143 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$5.60 ($3.73) per share, for a total transaction of A$2,000,000.80 ($1,333,333.87). 86.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Red Hill Minerals

Red Hill Minerals Limited engages in the exploration of gold and base metals in Western Australia. It also explores for battery metals and aggregates. The company holds 100% interest in the Red Hill Minerals West Pilbara project covering 1,600 square kilometers, located adjacent to the western margin of the Hamersley Basin.

