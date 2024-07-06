Refined Metals (OTCMKTS:CADMF) Trading Up 225%

Refined Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:CADMF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 225% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.26 and last traded at $0.26. Approximately 685 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 23,527 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.08.
Refined Metals Price Performance
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.06.
Refined Metals Company Profile
Refined Metals Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company was formerly known as Chemesis International Inc and changed its name to Refined Metals Corp. in November 2022. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
