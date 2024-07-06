Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Sold by Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC

Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 14 shares during the quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REGN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $932,571,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 76,169.5% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 591,089 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $519,148,000 after buying an additional 590,314 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $339,594,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 115.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 365,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $321,410,000 after buying an additional 195,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 552.8% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 219,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $193,136,000 after buying an additional 186,215 shares during the last quarter. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $925.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Argus increased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,060.00 to $1,170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,135.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,104.00 to $1,115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,027.55.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:REGN traded up $10.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1,034.23. The stock had a trading volume of 418,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,890. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a current ratio of 5.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.55, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.13. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $688.52 and a twelve month high of $1,081.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $998.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $957.11.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $7.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.46 by ($0.49). Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 29.45% and a return on equity of 16.83%. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. On average, analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 37.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 1,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $974.86, for a total transaction of $1,142,535.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,347,256.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 1,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $974.86, for a total transaction of $1,142,535.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,347,256.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael S. Brown sold 1,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,040.00, for a total transaction of $1,596,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,437,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 63,208 shares of company stock worth $62,514,142. Company insiders own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

See Also

