Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) Price Target Raised to $24.00

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Jefferies Financial Group from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on RF. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Regions Financial from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, March 18th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Regions Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regions Financial has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.39.

Shares of NYSE RF opened at $19.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $17.87 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.19. Regions Financial has a 52-week low of $13.72 and a 52-week high of $21.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 19.75% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Regions Financial will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.92%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is currently 52.17%.

In related news, Director William C. Rhodes III bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.37 per share, for a total transaction of $968,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $968,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP William D. Ritter sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total transaction of $458,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $831,336.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William C. Rhodes III bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.37 per share, with a total value of $968,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $968,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Regions Financial by 86.5% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Regions Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Regions Financial by 103.2% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,477 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 163.3% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,559 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the period. 79.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

