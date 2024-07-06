Relx’s (REL) Neutral Rating Reiterated at Citigroup

Relx (LON:REL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Citigroup in a research note issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports.
Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Relx to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from GBX 3,300 ($41.74) to GBX 3,500 ($44.27) in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 3,327.50 ($42.09).
In other news, insider Alistair R. Cox bought 1,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 3,229 ($40.84) per share, for a total transaction of £52,632.70 ($66,573.11). Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.
RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.
