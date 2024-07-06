Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Tellurian Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL)

Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL – Free Report) – B. Riley reduced their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Tellurian in a research note issued on Monday, July 1st. B. Riley analyst L. Burke now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of ($0.21) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.19). B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $2.50 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Tellurian’s current full-year earnings is ($0.19) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Tellurian’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.22) EPS.

Tellurian (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Tellurian had a negative net margin of 129.88% and a negative return on equity of 25.12%. The firm had revenue of $25.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.19 million.

NYSEAMERICAN TELL opened at $0.65 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.65. Tellurian has a one year low of $0.36 and a one year high of $1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $540.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 2.55.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,954,827 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $49,828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844,374 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in Tellurian by 124.5% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 2,910,652 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614,230 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in Tellurian by 22.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,785,943 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 333,362 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Tellurian by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,326,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 160,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tellurian by 4,704.8% during the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,232,443 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $937,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206,793 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.87% of the company’s stock.

Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. It operates through three segments: The Upstream, The Midstream, and The Marketing & Trading. The company produces, gathers, purchases, sells, and delivers natural gas; acquires and develops natural gas assets; and develops, constructs, and operates liquefied natural gas terminals and pipelines.

