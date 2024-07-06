Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Tellurian Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL)

Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL – Free Report) – B. Riley reduced their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Tellurian in a research note issued on Monday, July 1st. B. Riley analyst L. Burke now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of ($0.21) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.19). B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $2.50 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Tellurian’s current full-year earnings is ($0.19) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Tellurian’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.22) EPS.
Tellurian (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Tellurian had a negative net margin of 129.88% and a negative return on equity of 25.12%. The firm had revenue of $25.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.19 million.
Tellurian Price Performance
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tellurian
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,954,827 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $49,828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844,374 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in Tellurian by 124.5% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 2,910,652 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614,230 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in Tellurian by 22.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,785,943 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 333,362 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Tellurian by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,326,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 160,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tellurian by 4,704.8% during the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,232,443 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $937,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206,793 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.87% of the company’s stock.
Tellurian Company Profile
Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. It operates through three segments: The Upstream, The Midstream, and The Marketing & Trading. The company produces, gathers, purchases, sells, and delivers natural gas; acquires and develops natural gas assets; and develops, constructs, and operates liquefied natural gas terminals and pipelines.
