Resolute Mining (OTCMKTS:RMGGF) Trading Up 0.9%

Resolute Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:RMGGF – Get Free Report) was up 0.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.38 and last traded at $0.38. Approximately 10,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 44% from the average daily volume of 6,957 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.38.

Resolute Mining Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.30.

About Resolute Mining

(Get Free Report)

Resolute Mining Limited engages in mining, prospecting, and exploration for minerals in Africa, the United Kingdom, and Australia. It is involved in mining gold and silver. The company's flagship project is the Syama Gold Mine located in Mali, West Africa. It also owns Mako Gold Mine in Senegal, West Africa.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Resolute Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resolute Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.