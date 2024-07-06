Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 1,077 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,401 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,205 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,509 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. McAdam LLC raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,590 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 15,772 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,510,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LOW traded up $0.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $213.89. 1,907,546 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,711,432. The company has a market cap of $121.88 billion, a PE ratio of 17.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $223.57 and a 200 day moving average of $228.04. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $181.85 and a 52-week high of $262.49.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.12. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 48.52% and a net margin of 8.46%. The company had revenue of $21.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 24th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.34%.

LOW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $271.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Mizuho began coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $243.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.41.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

