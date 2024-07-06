Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in W.W. Grainger during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in W.W. Grainger by 170.0% during the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in W.W. Grainger by 275.0% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 45 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other W.W. Grainger news, SVP Matt Fortin sold 511 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $915.20, for a total transaction of $467,667.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,691,289.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger Price Performance

Shares of GWW traded down $2.96 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $912.55. The stock had a trading volume of 169,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,529. The company’s fifty day moving average is $924.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $927.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.33. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52 week low of $674.41 and a 52 week high of $1,034.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.17.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $9.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.57 by $0.05. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 54.31%. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $9.61 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 39.22 EPS for the current year.

W.W. Grainger Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $2.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $8.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. This is a positive change from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.86. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on GWW shares. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $1,000.00 to $975.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $740.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $1,000.00 to $975.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $959.44.

W.W. Grainger Profile

(Free Report)

W.W. Grainger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

