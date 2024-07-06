Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.60% of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF worth $6,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter worth $88,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter worth $169,000. Finally, Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter worth $192,000.

NASDAQ:PKW traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $102.78. 6,376 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,254. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $103.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.63. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a one year low of $84.19 and a one year high of $108.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a $0.2245 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th.

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

