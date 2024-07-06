Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Buys 1,008 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,652 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in PayPal in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in PayPal in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PayPal Stock Performance

Shares of PayPal stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $59.76. 12,243,845 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,009,925. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.42. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.25 and a 1-year high of $76.54.

Insiders Place Their Bets

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.14). PayPal had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 4,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.65, for a total value of $272,616.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $861,620.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of PayPal from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on PayPal from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research report on Friday, June 28th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded shares of PayPal from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.82.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

