Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Buys 25,845 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 440,550 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,845 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises 2.9% of Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $34,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Halpern Financial Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:VCSH traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $77.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,469,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,953,573. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.08. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $74.43 and a twelve month high of $77.72.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a $0.2559 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.